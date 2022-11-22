75-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicle in Madison crosswalk

(WSAZ)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 75-year-old pedestrian was badly injured Monday afternoon when she was struck by a vehicle while in the crosswalk of an intersection on the Madison’s near east side, the city’s police department reported.

MPD’s initial report indicates officers were called to the intersection of Milwaukee St. and Wirth Ct. shortly after 2:30 p.m. where they found the woman. Emergency responders took her to the hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The MPD statement did not offer many details about how the incident occurred. The driver of the vehicle that struck her has been taken into custody.

The 39-year-old driver was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of operating after suspension resulting in great bodily harm and bail jumping. MPD’s investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Badger State Thanksgiving meal price tracks below national average
