City of Madison officials working on new Transportation Demand Management program

The Transportation Department Management is proposing a plan that would decrease traffic flows and charge commuters for driving to work.
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The way people get around might look a little different next year. City officials are working on a new Transportation Demand Management program.

The city of Madison’s Transportation Planner Philip Gritzmacher says getting people to use more public transportation is key.

“If you get them out of their cars and into a bus, you can fit all those people in three buses and one lane,” Gritzmacher said.

From the far west side to the ends of the east, the City of Madison’s Transportation Demand Management proposal could create new parking regulations. The city says the environment plays a main role in the changes.

“This is a reason why TDM is so important because transportation is one of the largest contributing sectors of emissions in our economy and it is one that we have the ability to influence,” Gritzmacher said.

Parking changes would happen through a new process.

“Enter the characteristics of the property, where’s its located, land use, the amount of parking. And that will tell you whether or not you have a TDM mitigation or not,” said Gritzmacher.

Smart Growth Executive Director Bill Connors says these changes could impact families or employees who travel far distances.

“Not everybody can just switch to transit,” Connors said. “If you got to drop off the kids at day care on the way to work then pick them up after work, you can’t do that with a bus.”

The city says single parents with just one vehicle who are employees of businesses may face hardships under the new plan, but not all parking measures are required for each business.

“An applicant can provide transportation allowance that pays for parking or allows and employee to buy a bus pass or repair their bicycle or whatever they want to do from the transportation standpoint,” said Gritzmacher.

Some apartments charge for underground parking to keep cars secure. TDM can affect all parking zones.

“But trying to charge them for the surface parking out in that area--nobody pays for surface parking how is the building owner going to be able to do that,” Connors said.

