Dane Buy Local highlights need to support small businesses

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Local businesses celebrated the start of Dane Buy Local’s holiday shopping season Monday.

The partnership supports independent, small local businesses in the Madison area. Dane County Executive Joe Parisi says the partnership is important even post-pandemic.

“We’ve all had enough of the pandemic,” Parisi said. “We all want to see it in the rearview mirror. And for a large extent, it is in the rearview mirror. But our local businesses are still feeling the impact of those two or three years.”

This is Dane Buy Local’s thirteenth Shop Indie Local campaign and Small Business Saturday.

