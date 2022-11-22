Dane Co. health care workers celebrate funding of Trauma Recovery program

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The creation of a program to support the well-being, recruitment and retention of health care workers in Dane County was celebrated Monday.

Organizers of the Trauma Recovery program believe its unique approach could serve as a model for programs across the state and nationwide. Registered Nurse Tami Burns, who also served on a subcommittee that championed the program, emphasized the need for a program like this to combat worker burnout.

“I applaud the county leaders who are working to support us and stop this downward spiral,” Burns said. “I’m also grateful for the healthcare workers who have been advocating for this program because we have made a difference. This program sets the bar.”

The recently approved $853 million 2023 Dane County budget includes $621,000 for the Trauma Recovery program, nurses noted. Organizers say it took nearly a year of worker by county supervisors, health care workers and the union that supports them to come up with solutions.

Organizers explained that the program will be funded through Public Health Madison and Dane County.

