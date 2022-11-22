Fundraisers, candlelight vigil to be held for Berlin boy killed in hunting accident

BERLIN, Wis. (WBAY) - A candlelight vigil has been scheduled to honor a Berlin boy who was killed in a hunting accident.

Easton Thom, 11, was shot while hunting Sunday in the Town of Seneca. Easton was a sixth-grade student at Berlin Middle School.

Community members have organized a candlelight vigil for Friday, Nov. 25, at 6 p.m. It will be held at Riverside Park in Berlin.

People are encouraged to wear blaze orange and to bring a candle.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the vigil.

Farmers and Merchants Bank of Berlin has set up a benefit account for the family of Easton Thom.

Checks can be sent to:

Farmers and Merchants Bank

c/o Easton Thom Benefit

P.O. Box 270

Berlin, WI 54923

The organization Unimaginable Hope is encouraging people to donate to the Thom family as part of Giving Tuesday on Nov. 29. The group says 100 percent of donations now through the end of November will support the Thom family. CLICK HERE for more information.

Businesses in town are also donating proceeds to the family.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource and Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene in the Township of Seneca at about 9 a.m. Sunday. Authorities say Easton was shot in the chest after a 41-year-old man attempted to unload his firearm while it was placed in the back seat of a vehicle.

“At some point in that process, the firearm discharged and struck the victim as it travels through the back passenger of the vehicle,” the DNR’s Bob Kneeland said.

Easton was flown via Med Flight to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Easton’s family is well-known in the community. His mom works for the Berlin School District. His father owns the Country Inn Bar & Grill on the outskirts of town. The restaurant, on behalf of the family, is asking for privacy at this time.

