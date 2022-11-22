HEMAD campaign seeks to end human trafficking

In an effort to fight human trafficking, one movement in Madison is working to inspire men to be agents of change.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HEMAD stands for Human trafficking Educators working with Men and boys to stand Against the Demand. The program asks men to take a public stand against human trafficking. Organizers led the pledge Monday, ahead of the holiday week when friends and family will gather together.

HEMAD is a program of the Convergence Resource Center, which is a nonprofit that provides support for women rebuilding their lives after experiencing trauma.

“We here at Convergence and the HEMAD movement are not attacking men,” said Debbie Lassiter, CEO and Founder of Convergence Resource Center. “What we’re saying to the men is ‘men, we need your help. We need you to come alongside and take a stand with us.’”

Officials said most buyers and sellers in human trafficking are men.

While the crime of human trafficking can go unnoticed, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said his agency has five open human trafficking cases and are assisting with three others.

