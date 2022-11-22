Liquor store on Madison’s south side robbed Monday night

Madison police are searching for the suspect who robbed Rocky's Liquors on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.
Madison police are searching for the suspect who robbed Rocky's Liquors on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is still searching for the suspect who held up a liquor store on the city’s south side Monday night.

According to MPD’s incident report, the suspect went into Rocky’s Liquor, in the 4200 block of W. Beltline Hwy., pointed a gun at the clerk, and stole cash from the register.

Officers responded to the scene around 9 p.m. and brought in a K9 unit to help with a search of the area. However, they were unable to locate the suspect. Investigators are now reviewing digital evidence for more clues on who he is.

No arrets have been made at this time. Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at p3tips.com.

