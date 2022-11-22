Madison police investigate Tuesday afternoon shooting

The Madison Police Department responds to a reported weapons violation in the 100 E. Lakeside...
The Madison Police Department responds to a reported weapons violation in the 100 E. Lakeside St., on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.(WMTV-TV/Jason Rice)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is still searching for the suspect in a Tuesday afternoon shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

MPD South District Captain Mike Hanson explained the shooting happened following an altercation between the shooter and the victim. Hanson was not able to say how badly the victim was injured.

The shooting occurred around 1:15 p.m. around the 100 block of E. Lakeside St., authorities said. Officers are still at the scene, collecting and processing evidence. Hanson pointed out a construction site is nearby and noted that may help in the investigation.

MPD did not release any information about the suspect or a description of the person. The name of the victim also has not been released.

Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes will speak at the scene to media around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

This story is still developing. NBC15 News will provide updates as they become available.

