Man accused in Dodge Co. hit-and-run seriously hurt after fleeing from wreck, deputies report

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 67-year-old man accused in a hit-and-run in Dodge County suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday after fleeing from that wreck and crashing again, authorities reported.

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputies determined that the driver was suspected in what they described as a minor hit-and-run crash on State Highway 26, in the Town of Oak Grove. The driver initially struck another vehicle before fleeing from the scene going southbound, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies responded to that initial crash to locate the vehicle, they were informed that the man was speeding, then exited from State Highway 26 in the Township of Emmet before crashing.

A Dodge County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant reported finding the driver trapped and unresponsive, but still breathing. The Watertown Fire Department was able to get the man out of the vehicle and he was taken to a local hospital by Flight For Life.

The agency’s Crash Investigation Team is still reviewing both crashes and believes excessive speed was a factor in the seriousness of the second crash. There are other factors being investigated, officials added.

There was no indication on if charges could be filed. There was also no word on if there were any other injuries from the hit-and-run.

