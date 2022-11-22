Meat processing store see increased business amongst start of gun deer season

Sunday and Monday are expected to be the busiest days
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The nine-day gun deer season is a third of the way complete, but business has been picking up for meat processing shops, one of their busiest times of the year.

They do what they can to prepare and what they can control, but what they cannot control is the weather.

“When it was warmer in the past years, we knew that each day would be busy because they had to bring them in because they couldn’t let them hang,” says Michelle Geiss, Owner of Geiss Meat Services LLC. “But with this colder weather, they can let them hang at the shack for a day or two or whatever it is.”

Through the first two days, Geiss Meat Service in Merrill has seen over 200 deer come their way from hunters around the area. Which is already more deer compared to this time last year. Despite the early rush, they expect next Sunday and Monday to be the busiest.

“The last day of the season. And then you always have that Monday morning, all the hunters are heading back home or going back to their final destination,” says Geiss. “So they will bring them in last minute Monday morning.”

Since 1956, this family business has been ready to serve its customers.

“Nobody likes this time of year because it is so busy, but everybody still shows up and works hard. They come together and get it done.”

Geiss’ hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. throughout the week. They also have an after-hours drop-off available, where you would just have to call the following day to go through the paperwork and tags.

For more information on the shop, click here.

