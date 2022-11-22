Mild temperatures leading into the holiday

Sunny & quiet Tuesday

Chance for rain on Thursday

Green light for any holiday travel

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re waking up a little bit chillier this morning, but this afternoon will be warmer than yesterday. A few of us snuck into the 40s yesterday, and more of us will do it today. Expect highs mostly in the lower 40s across the southern part of Wisconsin, with a few northern cities remaining in the upper 30s. Clouds that are in place this morning will be clearing for plenty of sunshine for the rest of Tuesday.

Temperatures will grow warmer on Wednesday, though the cloud cover will increase as well. Low pressure will shift to our north on Wednesday, and we’ll watch for a cold front to move through on Thanksgiving that will bring us a chance for a few scattered showers. Right now the best time frame for shower activity looks to be during the afternoon on Thursday.

Temperatures will remain in the 40s through the rest of the week and into the weekend. There’s a chance for another system to impact us Saturday night into Sunday. Whether we see rain or snow from that system will depend on when it moves into the region.

