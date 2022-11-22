MPD officers donate Thanksgiving foods to families in need

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thanksgiving is just a few days away, and the Madison Police Department wants to make sure all families in the area have a holiday feast.

MPD is partnering with Metcalfe’s Market to provide Thanksgiving meals to area families. On Monday morning, officers packed up turkeys, traditional Thanksgiving sides and pies that will be sent out to families on Thanksgiving Day.

This initiative — MPD Cares — is an effort by the department to show members of the community that police officers can be helpers and don’t only come around when there’s trouble.

Neighborhood officer for the South District Ruben Gonzalez says that the initiative helps build more meaningful relationships with the community.

“We’re members of the community,” Gonzalez said. “We’re there day in, day out. Being members of the community, it’s important to identify needs in the community and meet them and fulfill them in such a tangible way.”

This is the fourth year of the Thanksgiving meal donation partnership with Metcalfe’s Market. The donations are made possible with the help of several partner organizations, including Madison Professional Police Officers Association, Madison Community Policing Foundation, Amigos en Azul and Madison City Engineering.

