Officials searching for man who went missing after Rock Co. crash

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who went missing on Saturday after Wisconsin State Patrol attempted to stop him for speeding and he later crashed.

According to officials, the Wisconsin State Patrol tried to stop a vehicle for speeding around 2:20 a.m. Saturday.

The driver crashed into a traffic light in Janesville and kept driving until his vehicle became disabled on I-39/90 near Avalon Road, the sheriff’s office said. Officials stated that the man, identified as Christopher Miller, got out of the vehicle and left the area on-foot. Deputies say Miller hasn’t been heard from since.

Miller’s family told authorities that they had not heard from Miller since the crash and said he could be missing. The sheriff’s office worked with Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to search the area, using fixed-winged airplanes, drones, UTV/ATVs, and on-foot patrols. However, the 27-year-old is still missing.

Miller is described as being about 6 feet tall and weighing around 178 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Authorities say he was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt.

Anyone who knows where Miller is located is urged to call the Rock County 911 Communications Center non-emergency line at 608-757-2244.

