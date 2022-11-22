Telemarketer reaches settlement with Wisconsin DOJ over banned calls

(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_scyther5'>scyther5</a>)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A New Jersey company that markets extended vehicle service plans agreed not to make any more prohibited calls to Wisconsin and to take steps to prevent its third-party partners from doing the same, state law enforcement officials announce.

The company, N.C.W.C. Inc., was accused of making hundreds of thousands of telemarketing calls to pitch its warranties. The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice had filed a civil enforcement action in April. It alleged the company was selling its plans without registering as a telephone solicitor in the state, in addition to calling numbers on the Do Not Call list.

The complaint also accused N.C.W.C. of working with 42 other companies to sell warranties administered by Palmer Administrative Services, which made calls from the same East Coast office. State law enforcement officials allege those businesses are responsible for hundreds of thousands more calls to Wisconsin and N.C.W.C. should be liable for their violations of the Do Not Call list.

In addition to agreeing to a permanent injunction on the banned phone calls, company officials agreed to pay up to $350,000 in civil forfeiture and assessments. It will also file annual reports with Wisconsin over the next three years.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious...
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside
A fire started at Nitty Gritty on N Francis
Fire causes evacuation at Madison’s Nitty Gritty
Former President Donald Trump announced his run for the presidency in 2024.
What Trump’s announcement means for Wisconsin
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel
The Madison Police Dept. revealed Thursday that three employees have been arrested in the past...
Three Madison police employees arrested in past two weeks

Latest News

75-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicle in Madison crosswalk
In an incident report, Madison Police Department stated that the family of Enzhe Xun reported...
Missing UW-Madison student found safe
Badger State Thanksgiving meal price tracks below national average
Badger State Thanksgiving meal price tracks below national average
Badger State Thanksgiving meal price tracks below national average
Badger State Thanksgiving meal price tracks below national average