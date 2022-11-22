TSA offers holiday travel tips for Dane Co. travelers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As holiday travel gets underway this week, officials with the Transportation Security Administration are offering some tips for travelers.

Nearly 55 million people are planning to travel this Thanksgiving, the third highest since 2000. TSA Great Lakes Regional Spokesperson Jessica Mayle said it’s important to make sure you allow enough time but also share compassion for TSA agents.

“This is a public-facing job, it’s not easy. So again, coming in with a kind attitude and some respect, it makes the day so much smoother for yourself and our workers that are working really hard,” Mayle said.

When it comes to driving, the busiest day on the roads will be on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

