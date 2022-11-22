Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway

An Edgerton man has died after being struck by an SUV while unloading a utility truck in the township of Franklin, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2021, the Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office reports.(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A 25-year-old utility worker died Tuesday morning after being struck by an SUV while unloading equipment on a highway in the township of Franklin, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to its statement, the Edgerton man was part of a utility crew working along State Hwy. 23, near Valley View Road, at the time. He was unloading equipment from a Ford F450 pickup that was towing a utility trailer around 7:45 a.m. when he and the truck were struck by a southbound Toyota Highlander, investigators have determined.

The collision caused the SUV to rollover before stopping in the southbound lane, the report continued. The 17-year-old driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office noted. Its report did not indicate that she was injured in the collision.

The utility worker was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the name of the utility worker nor the driver, indicating it was waiting for the families to be notified. The investigation remains ongoing.

