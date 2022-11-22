UWW head coach Kevin Bullis retires

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the most successful head coaches in UW-Whitewater history and in the entirety of college football right now is stepping aside. Warhawks head coach Kevin Bullis announced he would retire after an eight-year run that included five conference titles.

“It has been an honor and pleasure coaching and teaching in the Warhawk football program and UW-Whitewater,” the 3-time WIAC coach of the year wrote in a statement. “I will greatly miss the students and staff. Kathy and I have lived truly amazing coaching lives and it is time for us to live life.”

While he spent the last eight years leading one of Division III football’s premiere programs, Bullis has been in Whitewater since 2008, which he came onboard as an assistant coach. After taking over as head coach following Lance Leipold’s departure, Bullis’ teams went on to win more than 85% of their games. The Warhawks were even better in the WIAC, racking up a 45-4 record that put their winning percentage over the .900 mark.

UWW pointed out Bullis’ overall winning percentage (.857) puts him third among all active NCAA coaches who have at least five seasons under their wing.

In six of the last seven seasons, including this past one, the Warhawks claimed at least a share of the WIAC title. They finished second in Division III football in 2019, and made it as far as the semifinals in 2015 (Bullis’ first season), 2018, and 2021.

Bullis claimed WIAC Coach of the Year honors in 2016, 2018, and 2021 and in that 2021 season he also was named d3football.com Region 6 coach of the year. Beyond his individual accomplishments, UWW also pointed to the awards earned by his players, which included:

More than 35 All-America honors

Six WIAC Player of the Year accolades

Nearly 120 all-conference honors, and

Six Academic All-America honors

“Kevin is a great coach and an even better person,” said Athletic Director Ryan Callahan. “The life lessons he taught his student-athletes, coaches and colleagues will continue to be felt for years to come”

UWW also noted the Bullis’ Warhawks teams have committed over 1,000 hours of community service to programs such as Special Olympics of Wisconsin, Fairhaven Senior Community, and the Whitewater Food Pantry under Bullis’ leadership.

In Bullis’ absence, assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Jace Rindahl will serve as the interim head coach with the search for a permanent replacement expected to start early next year.

