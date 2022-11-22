Wisconsin National Guard soldiers return from border deployment

The soldiers returned home just in time for Thanksgiving
Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern...
Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, and Sgt. Maj. James Porterfield, NORAD and USNORTHCOM Command senior enlisted leader, present a challenge coin to Sgt. Cameron Treuthardt of the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 229th Engineer Vertical Construction Company during an Oct. 14 coin ceremony at Joint Task Force North Headquarters, Fort Bliss, Texas. Treuthardt was recognized for accomplishments during his deployment to the Southwest Border in an active-duty status under USNORTHCOM. U.S. Northern Command is providing Mobile Surveillance Camera operators, Intelligence analysts, and aviation support operations to the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.(Sgt. 1st Class Lerone Simmons | U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Lerone Simmons)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dozens of Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers returned home just in time for Thanksgiving this year. After being mobilized a month before the holiday last year, they began arriving back in the Badger State earlier this month - leaving enough time to help with the turkey and stuffing.

According to the U.S. Army, nearly 130 members of the Guard’s 229th Engineer Company, based in Prairie du Chein and Richland Center, had deployed to the southwestern border to aid the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The Army noted that while serving, the company earned the Army Safety Excellence streamer and was a top-five unit in Task Force Legion for safety, physical fitness, training, and community service.

The first soldiers made it back to Wisconsin on Nov. 9, with the rest touching down in the following days. Their return came a little more than 13 months after they shipped out on Oct. 6, 2021, to join thousands of other service members who were deployed to the southwest border at the request of the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security. The Army pointed out members of the 229th racked up nearly million miles, providing detection and monitoring support for border patrol agents.

The company had last mobilized in 2020 for operations closer to home. In that year, they helped fight the COVID-19 pandemic by working on specimen collection teams and assisted at polling locations that were shorthanded because of a lack of volunteers. They previously have been deployed to Saudi Arabia in 1990, Iraq in 2003, and Afghanistan in 2012, the Army noted.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious...
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside
A fire started at Nitty Gritty on N Francis
Fire causes evacuation at Madison’s Nitty Gritty
Former President Donald Trump announced his run for the presidency in 2024.
What Trump’s announcement means for Wisconsin
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel
The Madison Police Dept. revealed Thursday that three employees have been arrested in the past...
Three Madison police employees arrested in past two weeks

Latest News

A person driving a car.
City of Madison officials working on new Transportation Demand Management program
With rising inflation, shoppers are taking notice of higher prices at the grocery store. Many...
How DATCP inspectors respond to price gouging consumer complaints
A traffic stop in Maple Bluff ended with a car crashing into a tree.
Maple Bluff traffic stop leads to death
The proposal would discourage personal vehicles while promoting public transportation.
Citywide proposal to limit number of downtown commuters