Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing runaway

Braelynn Mueller
Braelynn Mueller(Adams Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ADAMS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl who has not been seen in nearly two weeks.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Braelynn Mueller was last seen at Adams-Friendship High School on the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 10. At the time, she was wearing a black Nike hoodie, gray leggings, and tan/white sandals.

Mueller stands 5′6″ tall and weighs 135 lbs. She has light brown hair and blue eyes. In their runaway juvenile alert, authorities said she is believed to be in the Stevens Point area.

Anyone who sees or has contact with Mueller is asked to call the Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office at 608-339-3304 or to contact local law enforcement.

In August, the Sheriff’s Office issued two similar alerts for Mueller after she went missing twice over a week’s span. In both those occasions, she was also listed as a runaway.

