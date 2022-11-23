Brewers trade outfielder Renfroe for 3 Angels pitchers

Milwaukee Brewers' Hunter Renfroe reacts after hitting a walk-off single during the 10th inning...
Milwaukee Brewers' Hunter Renfroe reacts after hitting a walk-off single during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 6-5. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Brewers have traded outfielder Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for three pitchers, the team announced Tuesday.

The Milwaukee Brewers will receive right-handed pitcher Janson Junk, right-handed pitcher Elvis Peguero and left-handed pitcher Adam Seminaris.

Brewers General Manager Matt Arnold thanked Renfroe for his time on the team, but said the trade was an exciting opportunity.

“We are happy to welcome three quality young arms to our organization, two of which are already on the Major League roster and have a chance to impact our team in 2023,” Arnold said. “The ability to add pitching depth to an already strong stable of big-league arms is something we feel good about.”

Junk, 26, made his Major League debut in 2021 and has appeared in seven games, with six starts, for the Angels over the last two seasons.

Peguero, 25, has made 16 relief appearances for the Angels in the last two seasons and also made his MLB debut in 2021.

Seminaris, 24, was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft out of California State University.

