City of Platteville receives resignation from City Manager

City Manager Adam Ruechel is resigning.
By Abriela Thiel
Nov. 23, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Platteville received a resignation letter from its City Manager Tuesday.

In a letter to the Common Council, Platteville City Manager Adam Ruechel said his resignation as full-time manager is effective Jan. 13, 2023.

“The emotions I feel in tendering this resignation are beyond what I can put into words. This decision… has been the most difficult determination I have ever had to make. The City of Platteville has allowed me the opportunity to live out a lifelong dream of being the chief administrative officer for the greatest municipality,” Ruechel wrote.

Ruechel said he has accepted a new position of Public Finance Specialist with Robert W. Baird & Co. He explained that he was not looking for employment elsewhere but was sought out by Baird.

The opportunity for personal career advancement and the chance to move to an area where family is closer were factors that Ruechel said he could not ignore.

“I will never forget the kindness and assistance I was given by the staff, common council, and community in tackling this role. I can truly say without hesitation being the City Manager of Platteville has been nothing short of amazing and a true check off my bucket list,” Ruechel said.

Ruechel started as the Platteville City Manager in January of 2020. The city said Ruechel provided collaborative leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in continued advancement for Platteville.

In accepting his resignation, the Common Council expressed gratitude to Ruechel for the advancements he has brought to the city.

The Council will be contracting with a professional recruitment firm as it seeks to fill Ruechel’s position.

