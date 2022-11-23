City of Sun Prairie to help build affordable housing with Habitat for Humanity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Sun Prairie was awarded a grant from the State of Wisconsin Department of Administration to partner with Habitat for Humanity Dane County to build housing for families.

The Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program will help build 10 new affordable single-family residences for low- to moderate-income families in Sun Prairie.

After Dane County was impacted by flooding in 2018, the county qualified for disaster recovery assistance.

In the last two years, Sun Prairie’s housing vacancy rate has been under 5%, according to the city. This means that there’s a large demand for housing and a need for additional housing.

The U.S. Census predicts that in the next few years, Sun Prairie’s population will see a 5% increase and a 13.5% increase by 2030. This rapid growth and low vacancy rate continue to make affordable housing options more limited.

“This funding will provide so much more than walls and a roof – it creates a brighter economic future for families of modest means right here in Sun Prairie,” Habitat for Humanity of Dane County CEO Valerie Renk said. “We’ve seen firsthand how homeownership can break the cycle of generational poverty, as well as racial and income barriers, like no other.”

The grant-funded homes will be built for families earning 30-60% of Dane County’s median household income and who are unable to qualify for traditional financing options. Each family will invest “sweat equity” in helping build their homes alongside volunteers.

“With Sun Prairie being amongst the fastest growing communities in the state, it is our priority to create pathways to affordable and accessible housing,” Becky Binz, Housing and Equitable Development Planner, said. “These funds provide an incredible opportunity to supply housing for underserved individuals and families in our community.”

The City of Sun Prairie said as it continues to see rapid growth, it will continue to address current and future housing challenges.

