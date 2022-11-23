City of Sun Prairie to help build affordable housing with Habitat for Humanity

The Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program will help build 10 new...
The Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program will help build 10 new affordable single-family residences for low- to moderate-income families in Sun Prairie.(Cyle Clark)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Sun Prairie was awarded a grant from the State of Wisconsin Department of Administration to partner with Habitat for Humanity Dane County to build housing for families.

The Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program will help build 10 new affordable single-family residences for low- to moderate-income families in Sun Prairie.

After Dane County was impacted by flooding in 2018, the county qualified for disaster recovery assistance.

In the last two years, Sun Prairie’s housing vacancy rate has been under 5%, according to the city. This means that there’s a large demand for housing and a need for additional housing.

The U.S. Census predicts that in the next few years, Sun Prairie’s population will see a 5% increase and a 13.5% increase by 2030. This rapid growth and low vacancy rate continue to make affordable housing options more limited.

“This funding will provide so much more than walls and a roof – it creates a brighter economic future for families of modest means right here in Sun Prairie,” Habitat for Humanity of Dane County CEO Valerie Renk said. “We’ve seen firsthand how homeownership can break the cycle of generational poverty, as well as racial and income barriers, like no other.”

The grant-funded homes will be built for families earning 30-60% of Dane County’s median household income and who are unable to qualify for traditional financing options. Each family will invest “sweat equity” in helping build their homes alongside volunteers.

“With Sun Prairie being amongst the fastest growing communities in the state, it is our priority to create pathways to affordable and accessible housing,” Becky Binz, Housing and Equitable Development Planner, said. “These funds provide an incredible opportunity to supply housing for underserved individuals and families in our community.”

The City of Sun Prairie said as it continues to see rapid growth, it will continue to address current and future housing challenges.

To learn more about the program, visit the website here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious...
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside
A fire started at Nitty Gritty on N Francis
Fire causes evacuation at Madison’s Nitty Gritty
Former President Donald Trump announced his run for the presidency in 2024.
What Trump’s announcement means for Wisconsin
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel
The Madison Police Dept. revealed Thursday that three employees have been arrested in the past...
Three Madison police employees arrested in past two weeks

Latest News

Matthew Quaglieri
Resignation accepted for Sun Prairie teacher accused of of recording students
Trial set for former Sun Prairie teacher accused of recording students
Trial set for former Sun Prairie teacher accused of recording students
Christopher Miller
Officials searching for man who went missing after Rock Co. crash
The Dane County Regional Airport is ready to kick off what they expect to be a busy holiday...
Dane County Regional Airport expects busy holiday travel season