Dane County Regional Airport expects busy holiday travel season

The Dane County Regional Airport is ready to kick off what they expect to be a busy holiday travel season.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Airport director Kim Jones says she feels lucky the demand has stayed consistent for air travel even through the pandemic.

“Though many of the airports around the country have seen widespread cancellations, loss of routes, we have have been very fortunate to maintain a baseline of service out of our airport. We may have lost a few of our destinations, but we’re working diligently on getting those back,” Jones said.

As part of this month’s Aviation History Month, the airport has also commissioned a local artist to create artworks depicting its history of commercial flights since 1939.

“The Dane County Regional Airport has offered area residents commercial flights since 1939, and it is exciting to celebrate that history and look at how far air travel has come since then with this series of dedicated illustrations,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. “As we look toward the future with the expansion of the South Terminal and its opening in 2023, we will be writing a new chapter in aviation history at MSN.”

Dane County Regional Airport is encouraging travelers to enjoy the benefits of its close parking, shorter lines, local food and drinks and amenities such as free Wi-Fi and pet therapy dogs.

