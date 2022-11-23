Deputy killed by suspected drunk driver during traffic stop, officials say

While the deputy and the driver were standing on the shoulder of I-75, an oncoming Jeep veered...
While the deputy and the driver were standing on the shoulder of I-75, an oncoming Jeep veered from the left-hand lane, crossed the center and right lanes, and drove onto the shoulder.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By ABC7 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) – A deputy in Florida was killed Tuesday night when he was hit by a suspected drunk driver during a traffic stop, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The deputy with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has not yet been named, but officials said he was just 23 years old.

FHP said the deputy was conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 75 in Punta Gorda around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday and pulled over a car.

While the deputy and the driver were standing on the shoulder of I-75, an oncoming Jeep veered from the left-hand lane, crossed the center and right lanes, and drove onto the shoulder.

The Jeep then crashed into the deputy’s patrol vehicle, which then crashed into the car that was pulled over, hitting the deputy and the other driver.

The deputy and other driver were taken to the hospital, where the deputy later died. The other driver suffered serious injuries, FHP said.

A passenger in the car that was pulled over was not injured.

The driver of the Jeep was identified as 30-year-old Cassandra Smith from Massachusetts. She was uninjured in the crash.

Smith was arrested on charges of DUI manslaughter and booked into the Charlotte County Jail.

Charlotte County is located on the gulf coast of Florida, just north of Fort Myers.

Copyright 2022 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious...
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside
A fire started at Nitty Gritty on N Francis
Fire causes evacuation at Madison’s Nitty Gritty
Former President Donald Trump announced his run for the presidency in 2024.
What Trump’s announcement means for Wisconsin
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel
An Edgerton man has died after being struck by an SUV while unloading a utility truck in the...
Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway

Latest News

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Macys Parade
What to watch for in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Three employees of the Camden County, Georgia Sheriff’s Office have been arrested in connection...
3 jail guards in Georgia charged in beating of detainee
Ukrainian authorities say a 2-day-old baby was killed when an overnight rocket attack on...
Most Ukrainians left without power after Russian strikes