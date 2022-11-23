Downtown Madison retailers spruce up store windows for decorating competition

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s time to vote on your favorite holiday decorations in downtown Madison!

Some retailers on the Capitol Square are partaking in a competition which is preparing their store windows for the holiday season. The ‘Retail Window Decoration Competition’ is hosted each year by Downtown Madison and organizers said it adds additional interest to store windows.

Megan Mita, Assistant Manager at Art Gecko, the winner of the competition for many years, said their store changes up their front window every few months depending on the season.

“Well, we do have a lot of stuff so it’s really easy to get creative with the windows and make it look really cool and draw people into the store,” Mita said. “It makes it a lot more helpful to sell things too and let people know what we have, so it definitely brings a lot of people in.”

Ballots for the competition are available at the Downtown Madison Visitor Center, organizers said. The winner will be announced December 19. A list of participants can be found here: https://visitdowntownmadison.com/events/window-decorating-competition.

