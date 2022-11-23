Downtown restaurant’s re-opening plans after fire

A fire started at Nitty Gritty on N Francis
A fire started at Nitty Gritty on N Francis(WMTV)
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Nitty Gritty plans on re-opening soon after a fire outside the downtown restaurant.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant thanked the Madison Fire Department for containing the fire, crediting their quick response for the reason there was only minimal damage.

The Nitty Gritty also shared that they still need more time to finish repairs, and say they plan on opening in a couple of weeks. Updates are expected on the Nitty Gritty’s Facebook page.

The fire on Saturday was spotted in a dumpster and vehicle in the Nitty Gritty’s back parking lot.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious...
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside
A fire started at Nitty Gritty on N Francis
Fire causes evacuation at Madison’s Nitty Gritty
Former President Donald Trump announced his run for the presidency in 2024.
What Trump’s announcement means for Wisconsin
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel
The Madison Police Dept. revealed Thursday that three employees have been arrested in the past...
Three Madison police employees arrested in past two weeks

Latest News

About 3,200 more people will travel by car for the holiday compared to last year in the Badger...
Wis. state patrol prepares for busy roads over Thanksgiving weekend
University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman is ordering UW-Platteville to end degree...
Students react to UW-Platteville ending degree courses in Richland
Students react to UW-Platteville ending degree courses in Richland
Students react to UW-Platteville ending degree courses in Richland
Development agreement approved for potential project in downtown Beloit