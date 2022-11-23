Downtown restaurant’s re-opening plans after fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Nitty Gritty plans on re-opening soon after a fire outside the downtown restaurant.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant thanked the Madison Fire Department for containing the fire, crediting their quick response for the reason there was only minimal damage.

The Nitty Gritty also shared that they still need more time to finish repairs, and say they plan on opening in a couple of weeks. Updates are expected on the Nitty Gritty’s Facebook page.

The fire on Saturday was spotted in a dumpster and vehicle in the Nitty Gritty’s back parking lot.

