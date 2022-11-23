Holiday Weekend Forecast

Above Average Temperatures

Sunshine Today

A Few Thanksgiving Day Sprinkles/Showers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A nice stretch of weather expected through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Travel leading up to turkey day will be picture perfect with sunshine and mild temperatures. A weak cold front will move through on Thanksgiving itself will bring some isolated, light afternoon showers or sprinkles. Black Friday looks nice before another chance of some spotty showers late Saturday and early Sunday, also minimal impact. Overall, above normal temperatures are expected with no big pattern change to winter expected through the end of the month.

Sunny skies will becoming partly cloudy late today. Highs will be near 50 degrees. Increasing clouds tonight with lows around the freezing mark. Thanksgiving will be mainly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers. Warm with highs into the middle and upper 40s. Skies will become mostly clear Thursday night with lows around freezing.

Black Friday looks nice with sunshine and highs in the lower 40s. Things become a bit more unsettled for the weekend with a passing rain or snow shower. Highs still into the 40s. Calm conditions early next week before a more significant storm system by the middle of the week that will bring a pattern change to start December.

