Homicides in Milwaukee hit all-time high

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - With another month yet to go, the City of Milwaukee has already set a new all-time high for homicides in a year.

An online database on the Milwaukee Police Department website shows there have been 196 killings so far this year. That figure eclipses the previous record of 193, which was set just last year.

In a statement to CNN, the Milwaukee Police Department confirmed the number of homicides this year is the highest it has ever seen.

While the total number of homicides in 2020 (190), 2021 (193), and 2022 (196) are currently very similar, the year-to-date comparisons show how much the rate has increased over the past eleven months.

According to MPD data, Milwaukee has recorded 13 percent more homicides than it did in either of the past two years. As of this date in 2020 and in 2021, the city had seen 173 and 174 homicides, more than 20 fewer than have already been recorded this year.

2020 2021 2022 Full Year 190 193 196 (Nov. 23) Year-to-Date (Nov. 23) 173 174 196

