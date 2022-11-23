Longtime GOP Sen. Alberta Darling says she’ll step down

State Sen. Alberta Darling announced Wednesday she will retire after a 32-year career in the Legislature
Courtesy: Sen. Alberta Darling
Courtesy: Sen. Alberta Darling
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State Sen. Alberta Darling announced Wednesday she will retire after a 32-year career in the Legislature.

Darling, a River Hills Republican, will step down Dec. 1. Her departure means Republicans won't have a supermajority in the chamber at least until a special election is held to fill the seat representing south Milwaukee.

Darling has been in the Senate since 1992 after first serving a single term in the Assembly.

