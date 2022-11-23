Madison bakery distributes hundreds of freshly baked goods ahead of the holiday

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just less than one day ahead of Thanksgiving, area bakeries are providing the community with hundreds of freshly baked goods.

Bloom Bake Shop has been cookies up pies, cakes, pastries, and other goodies since 2010. Owner Annemarie Maitri said this holiday is always an emotional one for her and her team.

“I usually can keep my composure, I am a struggling a little bit this year. It is emotional, like, we stood in this room today and two years ago this was not even on our radar, and we did not have, we had a fraction of the team. We didn’t even have enough turkey hats for everybody.”

Maitri said for her staff, Thanksgiving represents more than just a spike in sales.

“We’re always doing this for so many amazing humans and I think that’s what touches me is that, I mean someone picked up a pie that’s been getting a pie from me every single year since I opened,” Maitri said. I have other people that some of their family members that loved different aspects of our desserts aren’t with us anymore, so that’s emotional and I can’t help but think about them when I make those creations.”

Hundreds of customers lined up inside the bakery’s Monroe street location for pre-ordered items and

