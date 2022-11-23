Madison police find bloody rag after reported gunfire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Droplets of blood and a bloody rag were found along Williamson St. late Tuesday night after multiple people reported hearing a gunshot, the Madison Police Department reported.

According to its statement, witnesses told investigators they heard a shot come from the 1300 block of Williamson St. around 10:45 p.m. Officers spotted the blood nearby on the ground, while the rag was found in a trash can.

Despite the blood, no injuries connected to the incident has been reported to police.

Officers were not able to locate shell casings in the area nor did they find any property damage. Their investigation remains ongoing.

