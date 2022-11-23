Madison police find bloody rag after reported gunfire

For the next three months, MPD will hone in on what's troubling each district the most
For the next three months, MPD will hone in on what's troubling each district the most(WMTV Elise Romas)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Droplets of blood and a bloody rag were found along Williamson St. late Tuesday night after multiple people reported hearing a gunshot, the Madison Police Department reported.

According to its statement, witnesses told investigators they heard a shot come from the 1300 block of Williamson St. around 10:45 p.m. Officers spotted the blood nearby on the ground, while the rag was found in a trash can.

Despite the blood, no injuries connected to the incident has been reported to police.

Officers were not able to locate shell casings in the area nor did they find any property damage. Their investigation remains ongoing.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious...
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside
A fire started at Nitty Gritty on N Francis
Fire causes evacuation at Madison’s Nitty Gritty
Former President Donald Trump announced his run for the presidency in 2024.
What Trump’s announcement means for Wisconsin
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel
The Madison Police Department responds to a reported weapons violation in the 100 E. Lakeside...
One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect

Latest News

The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced Wednesday that Wisconsin collected a total of...
Wisconsin ranks first in the country for fall Drug Take Back Day
WITI Fox 6 2016
Homicides in Milwaukee hit all-time high
Braelynn Mueller
Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing runaway
Macys Parade
Wisconsin’s well-represented in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade