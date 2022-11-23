MPD issues missing endangered person alert for man missing after Rock Co. crash

MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around 2:20 a.m. on I-39/90 near Avalon Road.(Madison Police Department)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department issued a missing endangered person alert Wednesday afternoon for the man who went missing after a crash in Rock County.

MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around 2:20 a.m. on I-39/90 near Avalon Road.

At that time, Miller got out of the vehicle he was driving and left the scene on foot. He has not been seen or heard from since.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said Miller’s family confirmed that they have not had contact with Miller since the incident. The Sheriff’s Office searched the area for Miller along with the Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The extensive search of the area failed to locate Miller.

Miller is described as a Black man that is 6′ tall and 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black jogging suit and black and gray Nike Air Max shoes. He has a tattoo of “Tammy” on his chest and a scar on his thumb.

If you have any information on Miller’s location, please call the Madison Police Department 608-255-2345.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious...
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside
A fire started at Nitty Gritty on N Francis
Fire causes evacuation at Madison’s Nitty Gritty
Former President Donald Trump announced his run for the presidency in 2024.
What Trump’s announcement means for Wisconsin
The Madison Police Department responds to a reported weapons violation in the 100 E. Lakeside...
One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel

Latest News

Madison bakery distributes hundreds of freshly baked goods ahead of the holiday
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent an alert out Wednesday, noting the issue with...
WisDOT: Merrimac Ferry reopens following repairs
On a special holiday trip, one Madison family will reunite as participants in Macy‘s...
Madison family to reunite at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
City Manager Adam Ruechel is resigning.
City of Platteville receives resignation from City Manager