MPD issues missing endangered person alert for man missing after Rock Co. crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department issued a missing endangered person alert Wednesday afternoon for the man who went missing after a crash in Rock County.

MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around 2:20 a.m. on I-39/90 near Avalon Road.

At that time, Miller got out of the vehicle he was driving and left the scene on foot. He has not been seen or heard from since.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said Miller’s family confirmed that they have not had contact with Miller since the incident. The Sheriff’s Office searched the area for Miller along with the Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The extensive search of the area failed to locate Miller.

Miller is described as a Black man that is 6′ tall and 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black jogging suit and black and gray Nike Air Max shoes. He has a tattoo of “Tammy” on his chest and a scar on his thumb.

If you have any information on Miller’s location, please call the Madison Police Department 608-255-2345.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.