The Old Fashioned sells 1,000,000th... you guessed it... Old Fashioned

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Old Fashioned in Madison is celebrating a major milestone this week.

The restaurant and tavern has sold one million of the classic Old Fashioned cocktail, also their namesake, since opening in 2005. The eatery celebrated the milestone at their restaurant Tuesday night where they served one giant old fashioned, serving close to 600 drinks.

Co-proprietor Tami Lax said while many places in town make an old fashioned, their version of the drink is unique.

“So, you know it kind of covers those who like the classic but also, we do muddle all of our drinks, which a lot of places have gotten away from so, you know it’s made from scratch,” Lax said. “You drop the orange, you’ve got the sugars, the bitters, you grind it together to get all those beautiful flavors out. And add your brandy and cherry and 7UP and you’ve got the classic drink.”

In addition to serving the cocktail, the restaurant features many other foods and drink items that make Wisconsin famous.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious...
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside
A fire started at Nitty Gritty on N Francis
Fire causes evacuation at Madison’s Nitty Gritty
Former President Donald Trump announced his run for the presidency in 2024.
What Trump’s announcement means for Wisconsin
The Madison Police Department responds to a reported weapons violation in the 100 E. Lakeside...
One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel

Latest News

An officer stands outside Middleton High School following a lockdown, on Jan. 24, 2022.
Student named in message that spurred lockdown sues Middleton school district
Madison bakery distributes hundreds of freshly baked goods ahead of the holiday
The Old Fashioned celebrates major milestone
The Old Fashioned celebrates major milestone
Wisconsin’s well-represented in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Wisconsin’s well-represented in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade