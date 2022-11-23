The Old Fashioned sells 1,000,000th... you guessed it... Old Fashioned

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Old Fashioned in Madison is celebrating a major milestone this week.

The restaurant and tavern has sold one million of the classic Old Fashioned cocktail, also their namesake, since opening in 2005. The eatery celebrated the milestone at their restaurant Tuesday night where they served one giant old fashioned, serving close to 600 drinks.

Co-proprietor Tami Lax said while many places in town make an old fashioned, their version of the drink is unique.

“So, you know it kind of covers those who like the classic but also, we do muddle all of our drinks, which a lot of places have gotten away from so, you know it’s made from scratch,” Lax said. “You drop the orange, you’ve got the sugars, the bitters, you grind it together to get all those beautiful flavors out. And add your brandy and cherry and 7UP and you’ve got the classic drink.”

In addition to serving the cocktail, the restaurant features many other foods and drink items that make Wisconsin famous.

