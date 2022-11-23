Wisconsin ranks first in the country for fall Drug Take Back Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin ranked number one throughout the country for the most prescription medications collected on the fall 2022 Drug Take Back Day.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced Wednesday that Wisconsin collected a total of 54,040 pounds of unwanted medications this fall.

“Safely disposing of unwanted medications ensures that prescription drugs won’t be diverted and lead to substance-use disorder,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said. “Thank you to everyone who helped Wisconsin again lead the nation in Drug Take Back.”

Since 2010, Wisconsin has collected a total of 1,093,445 pounds of unwanted medications under the leadership of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration. Wisconsin ranks third in the country for most medications collected since 2010, right behind California and Texas. Nationwide, 16,636,729 pounds of unwanted medications have been collected since 2010.

The DEA leads two Drug Take Back days each year, with one in the spring and one in the fall. The DOJ partners with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to organize and promote the take back events throughout the state.

Unwanted medications can also be disposed of any day of the year with Wisconsin’s 490 permanent drug disposal boxes. You can find a permanent drug disposal box near you here.

