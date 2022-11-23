WisDOT: Merrimac Ferry closed as technicians assess mechnical issue

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Merrimac Ferry will be closed until further notice as technicians repair a mechanical issue.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent an alert out Tuesday, noting the issue was with the ferry’s brake system.

The agency stated that technicians will be at the ferry on Wednesday to assess the repairs.

The ferry serves as WIS 113 across the Wisconsin River between the counties of Columbia and Sauk. WisDOT provided alternate routes for drivers, including WIS 60, WIS 78, US 12 and I-90/94.

