WisDOT: Merrimac Ferry reopens following repairs

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent an alert out Wednesday, noting the issue with...
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent an alert out Wednesday, noting the issue with the ferry’s brake system was fixed.(WMTV)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Merrimac Ferry is reopened after technicians repaired a mechanical issue.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent an alert out Wednesday, noting the issue with the ferry’s brake system was fixed.

Ferry operations will continue as conditions allow on the Wisconsin River.

You can check the status of ferry operations here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious...
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside
A fire started at Nitty Gritty on N Francis
Fire causes evacuation at Madison’s Nitty Gritty
Former President Donald Trump announced his run for the presidency in 2024.
What Trump’s announcement means for Wisconsin
The Madison Police Department responds to a reported weapons violation in the 100 E. Lakeside...
One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel

Latest News

Madison bakery distributes hundreds of freshly baked goods ahead of the holiday
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
MPD issues missing endangered person alert for man missing after Rock Co. crash
On a special holiday trip, one Madison family will reunite as participants in Macy‘s...
Madison family to reunite at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
City Manager Adam Ruechel is resigning.
City of Platteville receives resignation from City Manager