WisDOT: Merrimac Ferry reopens following repairs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Merrimac Ferry is reopened after technicians repaired a mechanical issue.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent an alert out Wednesday, noting the issue with the ferry’s brake system was fixed.

Ferry operations will continue as conditions allow on the Wisconsin River.

You can check the status of ferry operations here.

