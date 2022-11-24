19th annual Berbee Derbee brings out over 5,000 runners

Organizers say over the past few years there’s been a steady increase in families taking part.(WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Before digging in to a Turkey Day feast, hundreds of runners and walkers got in some exercise on Thanksgiving morning at the 19th annual Berbee Derbee.

This year, about 5,610 participants signed up for the race. Organizers say over the past few years there’s been a steady increase in families taking part together.

“It’s become generational,” said Race Director Suzy Shain. “It’s a chance for the people to come together and be part of our community.”

Runner Jameson Smith, who donned a banana costume, says he’s raced every year since he was young.

“It’s a tradition for me,” said Smith. “It’s a really happy memory. Ever since I was 8 years old, I come and do this and every year it’s different and just really fun.”

100 percent of the proceeds from the 10K Run and 5K Run/Walk benefits the Technology Education Foundation. The non-profit provides important technology resources in an effort to close the technology gap.

“The money stays right here in Dane County to fund programs in schools and other non profits that are really focusing on science technology, education and math,” explained Shain. “Why is that important? Because this is the next generation of workers and this education really helps them take that next step in their careers.”

The race was created by local philanthropist, Jim Berbee.

If you missed out on this year’s race, you can sign up for next year’s starting on December 7th.

