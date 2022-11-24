The Big Question: When do you dig into your Thanksgiving meal?

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On this Thanksgiving Eve, the NBC15 team wondered what time most people eat their Thanksgiving meal.

We went to Metcalfe’s Market at Hilldale to ask around about the most popular and least popular times to dig into dinner.

Here are some of the responses we got:

  • “My husband’s family when we used to go with them, 11 a.m. It’s not even on here! 11 a.m. and you’d get there and they’d have the table set up and it was awful because all of the guys were lined up with the TV across so they could watch the football game as if none of the women wanted to.”
  • “Oh I’d say 7 or 8 p.m. - better to eat earlier in the day so it takes time to digest.”
  • “It’s not going to be terribly interesting because I agree with everyone.”
  • “I’ve eaten dinner at about every time. Yeah like I’ve done the 9 o’clock Thanksgiving dinners. I think noon is too early, that’s my opinion.”
  • “8 p.m. - kids gotta go to bed.”
  • “Ok but what if we’re eating two meals? We’re eating twice, so I’ll probably pick twice. Both big meals on Thanksgiving.”
  • “I need to think of what my wife told me. I work third shift so we are eating at noon. Then I’ll fill my belly up and watch football.”
  • “2 o’clock, that’s when I eat. Actually, where’s 3?”

If you don’t want to hassle planning when to eat your meal Thursday, check out a list of the spots across South Central Wisconsin where you can get full (and sometimes free) Thanksgiving dinners.

