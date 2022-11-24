Dodge County Drug Enforcement makes major drug bust following search warrant

By Abriela Thiel
Nov. 23, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dodge County officials conducted a search warrant in the City of Juneau Tuesday that resulted in a major drug bust and three arrests.

Just before noon on Tuesday, the Dodge County Drug Enforcement Unit conducted the search warrant at 422 S. Fairfield Ave.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the search resulted in the seizing of 4.1 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.1 pounds of marijuana and $51,907 in alleged drug money. Two vehicles were also impounded.

Additionally, three individuals were arrested and charges have been requested, including the following:

  • 40-year-old Francisco Javier Gonzalez Diaz of Juneau: possession with intent to deliver more than 50g methamphetamine; possession with intent to deliver marijuana 200g-1,000g; maintaining a drug trafficking place; possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts manufacture/deliver methamphetamine
  • 34-year-old Kaila Brenholt of Juneau: maintaining a drug trafficking place
  • 51-year-old Raul De La Garza of Beaver Dam: three counts manufacture/deliver methamphetamine; warrant arrest (fail to appear) and possession of drug paraphernalia

The Sheriff’s Office said their investigation has revealed drug ties back to the Mexican drug cartels. Sheriff Dale Schmidt said it is very concerning that these drugs are moving into Dodge County and southern Wisconsin.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is continually working to pursue these deadly drugs and drug dealers and hold them accountable.

