Fitchburg PD responds to reports of gunshots near wildlife area, possible connection to previous incident

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg officials believe individuals who were located Tuesday night at a wildlife area may be connected to a shots fired incident from early October.

Fitchburg officers responded to the Nevin Springs Fish and Wildlife Area Tuesday night after receiving reports of gunshots in the area.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, the officers located three individuals in the wildlife area, at least one of whom had recently been using a handgun for target practice there.

Evidence including a firearm was collected as part of the investigation. Preliminary evidence from the investigation shows that the individuals from Tuesday night’s incident may be connected to at least one of the Oct. 8 shots fired incidents in Swan Creek, according to the police department. On Oct. 8, multiple homes were struck by gunfire in Swan Creek.

One of the individuals from Tuesday night’s incident was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail with a tentative charge of carrying a concealed weapon, Fitchburg PD said.

Criminal charges related to the Oct. 8 incident could be filed pending further investigation.

Fitchburg PD says the investigation remains open and active, and updates will be provided when possible.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.