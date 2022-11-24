Fitchburg PD responds to reports of gunshots near wildlife area, possible connection to previous incident

Fitchburg officers responded to the Nevin Springs Fish and Wildlife Area Tuesday night after...
Fitchburg officers responded to the Nevin Springs Fish and Wildlife Area Tuesday night after receiving reports of gunshots in the area.(WMTV)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg officials believe individuals who were located Tuesday night at a wildlife area may be connected to a shots fired incident from early October.

Fitchburg officers responded to the Nevin Springs Fish and Wildlife Area Tuesday night after receiving reports of gunshots in the area.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, the officers located three individuals in the wildlife area, at least one of whom had recently been using a handgun for target practice there.

Evidence including a firearm was collected as part of the investigation. Preliminary evidence from the investigation shows that the individuals from Tuesday night’s incident may be connected to at least one of the Oct. 8 shots fired incidents in Swan Creek, according to the police department. On Oct. 8, multiple homes were struck by gunfire in Swan Creek.

One of the individuals from Tuesday night’s incident was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail with a tentative charge of carrying a concealed weapon, Fitchburg PD said.

Criminal charges related to the Oct. 8 incident could be filed pending further investigation.

Fitchburg PD says the investigation remains open and active, and updates will be provided when possible.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious...
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside
A fire started at Nitty Gritty on N Francis
Fire causes evacuation at Madison’s Nitty Gritty
Former President Donald Trump announced his run for the presidency in 2024.
What Trump’s announcement means for Wisconsin
The Madison Police Department responds to a reported weapons violation in the 100 E. Lakeside...
One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect
An Edgerton man has died after being struck by an SUV while unloading a utility truck in the...
Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway

Latest News

File image
The Big Question: When do you dig into your Thanksgiving meal?
Dodge County officials conducted a search warrant in the City of Juneau Tuesday that resulted...
Dodge County Drug Enforcement makes major drug bust following search warrant
Madison bakery distributes hundreds of freshly baked goods ahead of the holiday
Madison bakery distributes hundreds of freshly baked goods ahead of the holiday
It’s time to vote on your favorite holiday decorations in downtown Madison!
Downtown Madison retailers spruce up store windows for decorating competition