Good Shepherd Lutheran Church hosts Thanksgiving meal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Shepherd Lutheran Church hosted a Thanksgiving meal today for neighbors and the congregation.

The church has been part of the Meadowood neighborhood for over 60 years.

“My good friend Moira is my neighbor and we both lost our husbands in 2021, and she said this is her church and she said ‘Oh we are doing the dinner and it will be great,’” dinner attendee Kathy White said.

White said she is grateful the church’s youth are so involved in the dinner.

