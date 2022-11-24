Holiday Weekend Forecast

Above Average Temperatures

Increasing Clouds and Sprinkles Today

Turning Warmer Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Calm weather continues into one of the busiest stretches of travel. The weather for today will be a bit gloomier. Some morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds and some spotty shower and sprinkle chances this afternoon. Black Friday shopping returns to great weather and that lasts into the first half of the weekend. Another cold front on Sunday will bring a better chance of rain. Overall, mild temperatures will hang on through the end of the month. A pattern change to more wintry weather expected around the start of December.

High today will be near the 50 degree mark. Overnight, clouds will decrease and lows will drop to around 30. Black Friday brings the return of sunshine and continued mild temperatures into the upper 40s. Clear skies are expected Friday night with lows in the lower to middle 30s.

The weekend will be split with Saturday being the pick day. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 50s. Clouds return Saturday night with a good chance of rain as we wrap up the holiday weekend. Highs Sunday are going to be a bit cooler in the lower 40s. This could bring some minor travel concerns for those returning to the area.

A calm and mild stretch of weather early next week. Clouds return Tuesday with rain becoming likely by Wednesday. This will be a stronger storm system with a return to colder conditions as we welcome the month of December.

Extended Forecast (wmtv)

