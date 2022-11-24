Kijewski convicted in Town of Leeds killing

TOWN OF LEEDS, Wis. (WMTV) - The West Allis man accused of killing a Town of Leeds man during a random home invasion over three years ago was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide on Wednesday.

Court records show Jason Kijewski was convicted after pleading no contest to the homicide charge during a hearing that had been scheduled a day earlier. His sentencing is set for Dec. 5. A felony burglary charge against him was dismissed.

Authorities say Kijewski wanted to rob someone because he needed the money and spotted Keith Wolf’s farm on Sept. 27, 2019. Court documents state the Kijewski snuck into the basement and Wolf went to investigate a noise he heard downstairs. That’s when Kijewski allegedly shot and killed Wolf and took off from the home.

Keith Wolf (NBC15)

Kijewski was arrested a year-and-a-half later after investigators worked with other jurisdictions to see if anyone belonged to the DNA found at the scene.

According to the complaint, the DNA from the facemask worn by Kijewski was linked to DNA swabbed from the cellar door frame investigators believe he touched. The detective had retrieved the surgical mask after having Kijewski throw it away following the interrogation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.