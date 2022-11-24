Kijewski convicted in Town of Leeds killing

(FILE) Jason Kijewski during his initial court appearance in March 2021.
(FILE) Jason Kijewski during his initial court appearance in March 2021.(Columbia Co. Court/ZOOM)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF LEEDS, Wis. (WMTV) - The West Allis man accused of killing a Town of Leeds man during a random home invasion over three years ago was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide on Wednesday.

Court records show Jason Kijewski was convicted after pleading no contest to the homicide charge during a hearing that had been scheduled a day earlier. His sentencing is set for Dec. 5. A felony burglary charge against him was dismissed.

Authorities say Kijewski wanted to rob someone because he needed the money and spotted Keith Wolf’s farm on Sept. 27, 2019. Court documents state the Kijewski snuck into the basement and Wolf went to investigate a noise he heard downstairs. That’s when Kijewski allegedly shot and killed Wolf and took off from the home.

Keith Wolf
Keith Wolf(NBC15)

Kijewski was arrested a year-and-a-half later after investigators worked with other jurisdictions to see if anyone belonged to the DNA found at the scene.

According to the complaint, the DNA from the facemask worn by Kijewski was linked to DNA swabbed from the cellar door frame investigators believe he touched. The detective had retrieved the surgical mask after having Kijewski throw it away following the interrogation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious...
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside
A fire started at Nitty Gritty on N Francis
Fire causes evacuation at Madison’s Nitty Gritty
Former President Donald Trump announced his run for the presidency in 2024.
What Trump’s announcement means for Wisconsin
The Madison Police Department responds to a reported weapons violation in the 100 E. Lakeside...
One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel

Latest News

Madison bakery distributes hundreds of freshly baked goods ahead of the holiday
Madison bakery distributes hundreds of freshly baked goods ahead of the holiday
It’s time to vote on your favorite holiday decorations in downtown Madison!
Downtown Madison retailers spruce up store windows for decorating competition
Dane Co. nurses are looking ahead to the county-funded Trauma Recovery Program, designed in...
Dane Co. allocates $600K+ for health care workers’ mental health
The Old Fashioned sells 1,000,000th... you guessed it... Old Fashioned