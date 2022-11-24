Madison business owner awarded Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom award

A small business owner in Madison recently won the highest award that can be given to a...
A small business owner in Madison recently won the highest award that can be given to a civilian employer by the Department of Defense.(Department of Defense)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A small business owner in Madison recently won the highest award that can be given to a civilian employer by the Department of Defense.

At a ceremony at the Madison Club on Nov. 15, H.J. Pertzborn Plumbing and Fire Protection received the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award.

H.J. Pertzborn was nominated for this award by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jeremy Meierdirk, 372nd Engineer Brigade, 416th Theater Engineer Command. Meierdirk said H.J. Pertzborn supported him and his family while he was deployed for nearly two and a half years.

In his nomination letter, Meierdirk wrote, “As a lead foreman for H.J. Pertzborn my absence has a significant impact on the company and I am keenly aware of this, however, they have been gracious and supportive throughout this entire time. I could not imagine or ask for a better company to work for.”

Joe Pertzborn accepted the award on behalf of the company during the ceremony. He said he was humbled to receive the award on behalf of the company and honored service members in his acceptance.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all current and past members of the armed forces — I truly want to say thank you,” Pertzborn said.

Maj. Gen. Brian Miller, the commanding general of the 416th TEC, said while the country is not at war and many believe service members are not currently deploying, this is not the case, as soldiers are still deploying today.

“We are still out there doing great things supporting this great nation,” Miller said. “People think we are done, yet we are still sending Soldiers overseas and they need support from companies like yours, Joe. The sacrifice and service your company has made is phenomenal.”

The Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom award was created to publicly recognize employers who provide support to their military employees.

