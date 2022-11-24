Name released of driver killed in Village of Maple Bluff crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison man who died in a crash in the Village of Maple Bluff earlier this week.

According to the medical examiner, 28-year-old Brandon Gulley died at a local hospital after the crash, which happened on the morning of Nov. 20 in the 300 block of Woodland Circle in the Village of Maple Bluff.

While fleeing from a Maple Bluff Police Dept. officer, Gulley crashed into a tree and then took off on foot. Gulley was quickly found and taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was completed by the medical examiner on Nov. 22. A cause and manner of death are still pending at this time, as additional testing is underway.

The three other individuals who were in the vehicle at the time of the pursuit remained in the vehicle after the crash and were also taken to a local hospital. There are no updates on the conditions of any of the other passengers or if they are facing any charges.

This incident is still under further investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

