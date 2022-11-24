Overture Center holds Black Friday sale for select tickets

Give the gift of the arts this holiday season with tickets to the Overture Center!
Give the gift of the arts this holiday season with tickets to the Overture Center!(NBC15)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Give the gift of the arts this holiday season with tickets to the Overture Center!

The Overture Center is holding an online-only Black Friday sale for select tickets. You can save 25% on more than 30 Overture and resident company shows with this limited time sale.

The sale is running now through Monday, Nov. 28 at 11:59 p.m.

Some of the shows that are on sale include select performances of the Madison Ballet, the Madison Opera, the Madison Symphony Orchestra and the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Overture Center’s website.

