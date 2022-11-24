Spotty Thanksgiving Showers

Most Places Remaining Dry
Travel Forecast
Travel Forecast(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Thanksgiving Shower Chances
  • Mild Temperatures Remaining
  • Bigger Storm System Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Calm weather continues into one of the busiest stretches of travel. It does look like Thanksgiving itself will be a bit gloomier with some spotty shower chances. Black Friday shopping returns to great weather and that lasts into the first half of the weekend. Another cold front on Sunday will bring a better chance of rain. Overall, mild temperatures lasting through the end of the month. A pattern change to more wintry weather expected around the start of December.

Increasing clouds tonight. Warmer with lows around freezing. Light southerly winds. Thanksgiving will be cloudy with spotty showers, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Mild with highs into the upper 40s. Decreasing clouds Thursday night with lows around 30. Black Friday brings the return of sunshine and continued mild temperatures into the mid 40s. Clear skies Friday night with lows around 30.

The weekend will be split with Saturday being the pick day. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s. Clouds return Saturday night with a good chance of rain as we wrap up the holiday weekend. Highs Sunday a bit cooler and around 40. This could bring some minor travel concerns for those returning to the area.

A calm and mild stretch of weather early next week. Clouds return Tuesday with rain becoming likely by Wednesday. This will be a stronger storm system with a return to colder conditions as we welcome the month of December.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious...
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside
A fire started at Nitty Gritty on N Francis
Fire causes evacuation at Madison’s Nitty Gritty
Former President Donald Trump announced his run for the presidency in 2024.
What Trump’s announcement means for Wisconsin
The Madison Police Department responds to a reported weapons violation in the 100 E. Lakeside...
One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect
An Edgerton man has died after being struck by an SUV while unloading a utility truck in the...
Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway

Latest News

Mild Temperatures and Very Little Rain
Holiday Weekend Forecast
Extended Forecast
Holiday Weekend Forecast
Few showers possible on Thanksgiving
Mild temperatures leading into the holiday
Mild temperatures with a few showers possible on Thanksgiving.
Mild temperatures leading into the holiday