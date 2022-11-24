Spotty Thanksgiving Showers

Thanksgiving Shower Chances

Mild Temperatures Remaining

Bigger Storm System Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Calm weather continues into one of the busiest stretches of travel. It does look like Thanksgiving itself will be a bit gloomier with some spotty shower chances. Black Friday shopping returns to great weather and that lasts into the first half of the weekend. Another cold front on Sunday will bring a better chance of rain. Overall, mild temperatures lasting through the end of the month. A pattern change to more wintry weather expected around the start of December.

Increasing clouds tonight. Warmer with lows around freezing. Light southerly winds. Thanksgiving will be cloudy with spotty showers, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Mild with highs into the upper 40s. Decreasing clouds Thursday night with lows around 30. Black Friday brings the return of sunshine and continued mild temperatures into the mid 40s. Clear skies Friday night with lows around 30.

The weekend will be split with Saturday being the pick day. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s. Clouds return Saturday night with a good chance of rain as we wrap up the holiday weekend. Highs Sunday a bit cooler and around 40. This could bring some minor travel concerns for those returning to the area.

A calm and mild stretch of weather early next week. Clouds return Tuesday with rain becoming likely by Wednesday. This will be a stronger storm system with a return to colder conditions as we welcome the month of December.

