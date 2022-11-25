Authorities respond to incident at Lumberton, N.C., Walmart on Black Friday

Authorities were at the scene of an incident at a Walmart in Lumberton, North Carolina, on...
Authorities were at the scene of an incident at a Walmart in Lumberton, North Carolina, on Black Friday.(Gray News, file)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - Authorities were at the scene of an incident at a Walmart in North Carolina on Black Friday.

In a statement provided to WMBF News regarding the incident, Walmart said it is “working closely with local law enforcement.”

WMBF News has reached out to the Lumberton Police Department for more information.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious...
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside
A fire started at Nitty Gritty on N Francis
Fire causes evacuation at Madison’s Nitty Gritty
The Madison Police Department responds to a reported weapons violation in the 100 E. Lakeside...
One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect
An Edgerton man has died after being struck by an SUV while unloading a utility truck in the...
Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel

Latest News

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart shooter left ‘death note,’ bought gun day of killing
Two young brothers died after falling into an icy pond in Illinois.
2 brothers, 6 and 4, die after fall into Chicago-area pond
Share Your Holidays Badger Bash Match
Fighting hunger at the final Badger Bash
Flowers and balloons have been placed near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart,...
Teenage employee among 6 killed in Virginia Walmart shooting