Consumers return to in-person holiday shopping this Black Friday

Many consumers are returning to in-person shopping this Black Friday, resulting in longer wait times and crowds.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is Black Friday, which means it’s time to start looking for those great deals for your holiday gifts!

Many shoppers headed out to the malls in Madison this year, as more people are returning to in-person shopping. 67% of business today is projected to come from in-person shopping.

One spender says she comes out every year on this day to start holiday shopping.

“I think we’re going to hit up one or two more stores. And just some great deals, and I was surprised it wasn’t ridiculously busy, which was really nice,” Black Friday shopper Janell said.

Officials predict this Black Friday through Cyber Monday will be the busiest time of year for retailers since 2017.

