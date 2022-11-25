Fighting hunger at the final Badger Bash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another Badgers football season is nearly in the books. The season ends Saturday when the University of Minnesota rolls into town. While this year definitely had its ups and downs, the final game of the year is always a special time.

Thanksgiving weekend. A rivalry showdown. Paul Bunyan’s Axe. The return of football weather. These all combine to build excitement going into the last home game of the season. And, of course, WMTV-TV will be there to help turn that pre-game excitement up a notch – because the final Badger game of 2022 also means the final Badger Bash of the year.

The pre-game celebration caps another great year of bashes and NBC15 hosts Mike Jacques and Charlie Shortino have another great time in store with a jampacked schedule that caps off – as always – with the UW Marching Band.

With Thanksgiving upon us and Christmas a month away, this weekend’s event also includes a chance for fans getting ready to enjoy the Badgers game to take a moment and help others in their community enjoy their holidays. As part of the NBC15 News Share Your Holidays, there will be a special daylong drive to raise money to fight hunger.

Throughout the Bash, fans will find a unique QR Code that will let them donate to the drive. And, to help make those donations stretch even further, Good Foods agreed to match the first $2,500 donated. So, watch out for those codes during Badger Bash and on NBC15 News, and take a moment to Share Your Holidays.

